Nimrod: 25th Anniversary Edition

GREEN DAY celebrates the 25th anniversary of their triple-platinum fifth album with the "NIMROD 25 -- 25th Anniversary Edition" box set, out JANUARY 27th, 2023, which includes the original album, one disc of previously unreleased demos, and a live set from PHILADELPHIA’s ELECTRIC FACTORY, recorded NOVEMBER 14th, 1997 one month after the original album's release. The 20-song live set on WARNER RECORDS includes several songs from NIMROD, plus fan favorites from their previous albums and singles. The 14-track demos disc includes two unreleased GREEN DAY songs (“You Irritate Me”) and “Tre Polka," plus a previously unreleased cover of the classic ELVIS COSTELLO song “Alison."

NIMROD was originally released on OCTOBER 14th, 1997. The BILLBOARD Top 10 LP was driven by the hit singles “Hitchin’ A Ride," “Redundant," “Nice Guys Finish Last” and “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," the latter of which has sold five million copies in the U.S. alone. The song was written as a spiteful ballad and has evolved into the soundtrack of everyone’s seminal life moments; even being featured in the SEINFELD series finale. The album certified triple-platinum in the U.S. and has been certified multi-platinum, platinum or gold in several other countries, including the UK, JAPAN, CANADA, AUSTRALIA and SPAIN.

There are two versions of the limited edition, numbered, five-LP vinyl box: a black vinyl version, plus a limited edition D2C and indie store exclusively pressed on silver vinyl. The vinyl box comes with a 20-page, 12” x 12” book, poster, cloth patch, exclusive slip-mat and commemorative back-stage pass. The three-CD box set includes booklet, cloth patch and commemorative back-stage pass.

The band is also bringing back a much sought after fan favorite vintage T-shirt along with other NIMROD-era merch available for a limited time at the band’s webstore.

« see more Net News