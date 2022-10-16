Johnson (Photo: LinkedIn)

AUDACY Alternatve KROQ/LOS ANGELES morning co-host ALLY JOHNSON will host a musical program to accompany the annual SANTA MONICA OUT OF THE DARKNESS COMMUNITY WALK to fight suicide, OCTOBER 22nd.at 10a (PT) at the 1400 block of THIRD STREET PROMENADE. This walk supports the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION's public education and support programs, life-saving research and advocacy work at the state and federal levels.

The COMMUNITY WALK is one of more than 550 OUT OF THE DARKNESS OVERNIGHT, COMMUNITY and CAMPUS WALKS being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. The SANTA MONICA WALK raised over $170,000 and had over 1,000 participants in 2021.

Speakers and musical performances at the COMMUNITY WALK will include JESSICA CURRY, the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION CEO BOB GEBBIA, THE CRYSTAL METHOD's SCOTT KIRKLAND, KATE VOGEL, X. ARI, AUDLEY and more.

Said AFSP's GEBBIA, “These walks are about turning hope into action. The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers, and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the U.S..”

AUDACY will ALSO present its own "We Can Survive" concert later that night at the HOLLYWOOD BOWL, OCTOBER 22nd at 6p (PT), returning for its ninth year with its 2022 edition, featuring ALANIS MORISSETTE, HALSEY, WEEZER, ONEREPUBLIC, GARBAGE TATE McRAE and others. The concert is part of AUDACY’s efforts "to elevate a much-needed conversation about mental health and support those who may be struggling." A portion of the concert’s proceeds will be donated to AFSP. Last year, the concert raised over $800,000 for the organization.

To sign up for the SANTA MONICA OUT OF THE DARKNESS WALK, go here. Tickets for AUDACY’s We Can Survive concert can be purchased at TICKETMASTER.

