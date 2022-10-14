Megan Thee Stallion: Robbed (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

MEGAN THEE STALLION posted on social media on SATURDAY (10/15), she's taking a break after hosting and performing on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE this weekend. While in NEW YORK rehearsing for the show, her LOS ANGELES home was ransacked by a pair of thieves who entered her bedroom, leaving with between $300-400k in jewelry, cash and electronics.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that two men, wearing hoodies and gloves, smashed a glass door at the back of her house THURSDAY night, ending up in her master bedroom, though she was in NEW YORK rehearsing for her SNL appearance.

Police have not made any arrests, but there is video surveillance of the break-in, and detectives are working to obtain more evidence from neighbors.

MEGAN said in her social post, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally. Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe."

