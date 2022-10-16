Effective Immediately

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian K-LOVE and Worship AIR1 have promoted MANDY YOUNG to VP/Radio and TROY WEST to Group PD.



YOUNG joined EMF in 2009 and through the years has served as Air1 morning show co-host, midday host, APD, music director, and PD. In 2020, Her role expanded again when she was named EMF radio group PD, leading the programming for both Air1 and K-LOVE (NET NEWS 10/15/2020). Now, YOUNG will focus her time on long-term vision, strategies, and projects for the networks and help the ministry navigate the ever-changing landscape of radio. She'll continue to report directly to Chief Content Officer JIM HOUSER.

Mandy Young “MANDY’s vision for K-LOVE and Air1, and her heart for the Gospel, has come into full focus,” said HOUSER. “Her leadership in the creation of a ground-breaking worship format on Air1 and her steering of the K-LOVE on-air sound is shaping the future of both networks. With great colleagues on the team in place, MANDY is ready to bring her incredible intuition, intellect, and experience to additional pieces of EMF’s radio brands.”

Hired by YOUNG as APD of the EMF radio group in 2021 (NET NEWS 11/12/2021), WEST will continue to report to YOUNG as he assumes her former role and will oversee day-to-day programming, talent coaching, and operations for both K-LOVE and Air1.

Troy West

“TROY is one of the best in the business at making a station sound technically amazing,” YOUNG shared. “His care and concern for every detail makes him the perfect choice to round out our programming leadership—he has a heart for ministry and I look forward to collaborating with him to take K-LOVE and Air1 to new heights. Working with JIM HOUSER and partnering with TROY WEST and the talent we have here at EMF is a joy. I believe our on-air teams are at the top of the business in skill and heart. I am excited to be growing my role and to be promoting TROY, so together we can take K-LOVE and Air1 to new levels in serving our audiences and pointing them to CHRIST."

