Applications Now Open

NORTH BY NORTHEAST (NXNE) has opened up its free application process for artists looking to perform at this year's event. The festival is set to take place JUNE 13-17, 2023, in TORONTO. The application fee is free for the second year in a row, is open to most genres of music and is committed to diversity and gender equity in its programming decisions.

Pres. MICHAEL HOLLETT said, “A wide range of genres and economic backgrounds were represented in our applications. And, as a result, NXNE is able to provide a much more accurate snapshot of the emerging talent in this country right now." He added, “In addition, we will keep the cost of attending the festival low — full-festival pass was only 20 bucks last year — thereby helping ensure these bands have full venues when they come to TORONTO to play. We remain committed to creating the best possible experience for performers at NXNE.”

NXNE Artists’ Application Form is now live on the Festival’s website. Click here to apply.

