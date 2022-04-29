Minor

DARREN MINOR, aka MAVERICK, has picked up morning duties for PAYNE MEDIA GROUP KTFX (OKIE COUNTRY 101.7)/MUSKOGEE, OK, replacing longtime market legend CLIFF CASTEEL, who recently retired.

MINOR said, "It is really amazing to think that I am back on the air in the market where I grew up and started my radio career in 1978 at the age of 15. When CLIFF decided to retire, I realized I would have a really big control room chair to fill".

MINOR also handles tracking duties at WILL PAYNE's AC KDOE/ANTLERS, OK, BLUFF CITY RADIO's Classic Hits KDPX/PINE BLUFF, AR and AMERICAN MEDIA INVESTMENTS Country KPGG (98.5 & 103.9 THE PIG)/TEXARKANA, TX).

Reach out to him at theradiovoice2020@gmail.com or (479) 651-1792.

