Opening January 13th

THE PUNK ROCK MUSEUM will debut in LAS VEGAS on FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. Located at 1422 WESTERN AVE. next to a strip club in a gritty industrial area between the LAS VEGAS STRIP and DOWNTOWN, the 12,000-square-foot museum is now under construction. The museum will house not only artifacts and memorabilia from across the world’s punk scene—such as handwritten lyrics, instruments, clothing, photos, flyers and artwork—but also a bar, tattoo parlor, wedding/wake chapel, punk merch shop, performance space and more.

In addition, punk fans of all ages can visit the museum’s JAM ROOM, where they can play real guitars and basses owned by artists using their actual amps. Artists whose instruments and amps are featured in this room include RISE AGAINST, NOFX, PENNYWISE, SICK OF IT ALL, STRUNG OUT and many more.

According to MUSICCONNECTION.com, the PUNK ROCK MUSEUM began when MIKE “FAT MIKE” BURKETT of the American punk rock band NOFX was bouncing around the idea of opening a punk rock store with a bunch of friends, including former WARPED TOUR manager LISA BROWNLEE. Quickly, the idea grew, and BURKETT put together a group including PENNYWISE guitarist FLETCHER DRAGGE, BRYAN RAY TURCOTTE, VINNIE FIORELLO and hundreds of like-minded musicians and industry professionals who became the PUNK COLLECTIVE. With their collaboration, the concept snowballed into a much larger endeavor—the creation of THE PUNK ROCK MUSEUM. Together, the PUNK COLLECTIVE envisioned a museum celebrating the genre’s substantial cultural impact over the last half-century. Prominent figures from the scene who stepped forward as museum investors include PAT SMEAR, BRETT GUREWITZ, KEVIN LYMAN and TONY HAWK.

