Gone At 63

The Music Industry is mourning the death of R&B singer-songwriter JOYCE SIMS, who has died at the age of 63. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed. SIMS is most known for her singler in the late 1980s "Come Into My Life," which reached the top 10 in both the U.S. and the UK.

According to THE GUARDIAN, SIMS, from ROCHESTER, NY, had been touring in ENGLAND this summer and had been due to release an album this year. Her death was confirmed on social media by family members. ANNETTE RAMSEY, one of SIMS’ siblings, said “my heart is broken” and added on FACEBOOK: “I will always remember the happy times we’ve shared, the love and support you have given me will not go in vain. I Love you Big Sis RIP.” DEBBIE SIMS HALL, another of SIMS’ sisters, described the late singer as “a beautiful soul inside and out” who “will truly be missed”.

CHRIS RIZIK, publisher of the website SOULTRACKS, described SIMS as a “great talent who sang, wrote and played for us for more than three decades” He added, “The music world will mourn the passing of this multifaceted talent whose impact on music was even greater than the mass popularity that she achieved over the past three and a half decades.”

SIMS, who built a loyal fanbase in the UK, went on to enjoy success with tracks such as "Lifetime Love," "Walk Away" and "Looking for a Love." Her music was sampled or covered by stars including SNOOP DOGG, ANGIE STONE and RANDY CRAWFORD.

