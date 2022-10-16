Kicks Off This Wednesday

PODCAST RADIO NETWORK, NAB SHOW NEW YORK 2022's podcast content partner will kick off PODCAST FUTURES NEW YORK, a special event for audio and podcasting professionals this WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19th, from 10a - 5p (ET) at the JAVITS CENTER. The full day event will feature presentations from new research findings, marketing and discovery tools, podcasting showcases, networking and more, with podcasting’s experts – including creators, marketers, technologists, and emerging discovery platforms.

Tickets for the event are still available. To see the schedule and purchase yours, click here.

