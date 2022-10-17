Sold

NORTHWEST GEORGIA BROADCASTING is selling WMDG-A-W261DL/EAST POINT-ATLANTA, GA to GEORGIA RADIO ALLIANCE ATLANTA, LLC (PRAISE 107.5 FM RADIO LLC) for $600,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, ROB AUSTIN's FUSION RADIO LLC is selling Top 40/Rhythmic WPAY-A (PARTY 103.3)/ROSSFORD, OH and W231EF/TOLEDO to RELEVANT RADIO for $500,000. GEORGE KIMBLE of KOZACKO MEDIA SERVICES served as broker for the deal.

And IGLESIA ANTIOQUIA DE CRISTO MINISTERIOS LLAMADA FINAL has closed on the transfer of low power FM WIAF-LP/ANTIOCH, TN to REACHING HEAVEN MINISTRIES, LLC.

