Sold

SALEM MEDIA GROUP is returning to the MIAMI market with the purchase of Spanish Sports WMYM-A-W254DT (UNANIMO DEPORTES)/KENDALL-MIAMI from ACTUALIDAD MEDIA GROUP, LLC for an undisclosed price. SALEM previously owned and sold WKAT-A-W270CV. WZAB-A , and Religion WHIM-A in the market. ACTUALIDAD MEDIA GROUP will hold onto its other stations in the region, Spanish News-Talk WURN-A-W280FV (ACTUALIDAD 1040 AM)/MIAMI, Spanish Hits WURN-F (EXITOS 107.1 FM)/KEY LARGO, and Haitian WLVJ-A-W280DU/BOYNTON BEACH, FL.

SALEM Executive Chairman ED ATSINGER said, “SALEM is beginning a new chapter in Miami as we expand our conservative and family themed programming to the Spanish-language audience. MIAMI is an obvious market for this expansion, and we’re excited to add great signals like WMYM AM 990 and FM 98.7 to our portfolio.”

In filings with the FCC, NORTHWEST GEORGIA BROADCASTING is selling WMDG-A-W261DL/EAST POINT-ATLANTA, GA to GEORGIA RADIO ALLIANCE ATLANTA, LLC (PRAISE 107.5 FM RADIO LLC) for $600,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

ROB AUSTIN's FUSION RADIO LLC is selling Top 40/Rhythmic WPAY-A (PARTY 103.3)/ROSSFORD, OH and W231EF/TOLEDO to RELEVANT RADIO for $500,000. GEORGE KIMBLE of KOZACKO MEDIA SERVICES served as broker for the deal.

And IGLESIA ANTIOQUIA DE CRISTO MINISTERIOS LLAMADA FINAL has closed on the transfer of low power FM WIAF-LP/ANTIOCH, TN to REACHING HEAVEN MINISTRIES, LLC.

« see more Net News