Exclusive Mediabase Analysis From All Access
October 17, 2022
ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:
Top 40: Doja 'Vegas' New #1; Lacy, Harry 'Sushi' Rising; Guetta/Rexha Surge; Nicki, Nas X Top 15
* DOJA CAT takes over the top spot with "Vegas," up 2*-1* and +943 spins - after her multi-week run with POST MALONE on "I Like You (Happier Song)"
* STEVE LACY is nearing the top 5 as "Bad Habit" is at 6* and +507 spins
* HARRY STYLES continues with three in the top 10, moving 10*-9* with "Music For A Sushi Restaurant," up 1113 spins
* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA move 14*-12* with "I'm Good (Blue)," at +1382 spins
* NICKI MINAJ went top 15, up 16*-14* with "Super Freaky Girl," up 719 spins
* LIL NAS X is top 15, up 18*-15* with "STAR WALKIN' (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem)" at +810 spins
* STEPHEN SANCHEZ rises 20*-17* with "Until I Found You," up 1412 spins
* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS go top 20, up 22*-19* with "Unholy," up 1811 spins
* While SIA goes 19*-20* with "Unstoppable," she is up 1048 spins
* THE WEEKND, meanwhile, is knocking on the top 20 door with "Die For You," moving 23*-21* and +1231 spins
* TATE MCRAE debuts at 36* with "uh oh" at +629 spins
* BEYONCE enters at 38* with "Cuff It," up 846 spins
* CHEAT CODES and RUSSELL DICKERSON debut at 40* with "I Remember"
Rhythmic: Drake/21 Savage Hold Top Spot; Khaled/Drake/Lil Baby Runner Up; City Girls/Usher Top 5; YG Top 10
* DRAKE holds the top spot with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, for a 3rd week
* DJ KHALED is the runner up with "STAYING ALIVE," featuring DRAKE and LIL BABY, up 3*-2* and +635 spins
* CITY GIRLS go top 5 with "Good Love," featuring USHER, moving 6*-5* and +260 spins
* YG goes top 10 with "Toxic," up 11*-10* and +296 spins
* CHRIS BROWN is top 15 in his fourth week with "Under The Influence," rising 17*-13* and +454 spins
* TYGA goes top 15 as well with "Sunshine," featuring JHENE AIKO & POP SMOKE, moving 16*-14* and +211 spins
* LIL NAS X goes top 20, up 21*-17* with "STAR WALKIN' (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem)" up 348 spins
* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK enter the top 20, up 22*-19* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop," up 196 spins
* BEYONCE surges 33*-21* with "Cuff It," up 738 spins
* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA debut at 36* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 169 spins
* OXLADE enters at 38* with "Ku Lo Sa," up 94 spins
* WIZ KHALIFA debuts at 40* with "Memory Lane," up 108 spins
Urban: Future/Drake Return To #1; City Girls/Usher Runner Up; Brent Faiyaz Top 5; Drake/21 Savage Top 10
* FUTURE returns to #1 with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS
* CITY GIRLS and USHER are the new runners up with "Good Love," moving 3*-2* and is +364 spins
* BRENT FAIYAZ is top 5, up 6*-4* with "All Mine," up 288 spins
* DRAKE goes top 10, up 11*-7* with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 696 spins
* NICKI MINAJ enters the top 15, moving 16*-13* with "Super Freaky Girl," up 426 spins
* GLORILLA goes top 15, up 20*-15* with "Tomorrow 2" featuring CARDI B, up 667 spins
* MEGAN THEE STALLION enters the top 20 with "Her," up 24*-19* and is +293 spins
* LIL TJAY also goes top 20 with "Beat The Odds," rising 25*-20* and +310 spins
* BEYONCE lands the top debut at 26* with "Cuff It," up 675 spins
* GABBY GABANNA debuts at 39* with "PGSTLM"
* FREDDIE GIBBS enters at 40* with "Too Much," featuring MONEYBAGG YO
Hot AC: Sia Holds Top Spot; Onerepublic Top 3; Jax Top 10; Andy Grammer, Steve Lacy Top 15
* SIA holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Unstoppable" and is up another 222 spins
* ONEREPUBLIC is top 3, up 4*-3* with "I Ain't Worried" and is +209 spins
* JAX goes top 10, up 11*-10* with "Victora's Secret," up 539 spins
* ANDY GRAMMER X REHAB go top 15, up 16*-14* with "Saved My Life" at +271 spins
* STEVE LACY hits the top 15 with "Bad Habit," moving 17*-15* and is +255 spins
* MARSHMELLO & KHALID go top 20 with "Numb," moving to #20
* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS leap 36*-29* with "Unholy," up 349 spins
* AJR debut at 38* with "World's Smallest Violin"
* LUKAS GRAHAM debut at 39* with "Wish You Were Here," featuring KHALID
Active Rock: Motionless In White, Highly Suspect Give 300Elektra Top Two; Godsmack Top 10
* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE take over the spot with "Masterpiece," moving 2*-1*
* Label mates HIGHLY SUSPECT rise 4*-2* with "Natural Born Killer," as 300ELEKTRA land the top two positions
* GODSMACK are top 10 in their third week, up 13*-9* with "Surrender," up 259 spins
* SMASHING PUMPKINS are nearing the top 20, up 25*-21* with "Beguiled," and +118 spins
* THREE DAYS GRACE vault 31*-24* with "I Am The Weapon," up 97 spins
* BLINK-182 debut at 34* with "EDGING," with 243 spins
Alternative: Death Cab New #1; Beach Weather Top 3; Cafune Top 5; Talk, Lovelytheband Top 15
* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE take over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Here To Forever," up 279 spins
* BEACH WEATHER go top 3, up 4*-3* with "Sex, Drugs, Etc.," up 217 spins
* CAFUNE enter the top 5 with "Tek It," rising 6*-5*
* PARAMORE are just outside the top 10 in just their third week with "This Is Why," leaping 15*-11* and is +319 spins
* TALK go top 15, rising 21*-14* with "Run Away To Mars," up 183 spins
* LOVELYTHEBAND also hit the top 15, moving 18*-15* with "Sail Away," up 67 spins
* A huge debut at 20* with "EDGING" for BLINK-182 with 814 spins
* YUNGBLUD debuts at 30* with "Tissues," up 189 spins
* ALL TIME LOW enters at 34* with "Sleepwalking," up 280 spins
* BOYWITHUKE debut at 40* with "Sick Of U," featuring OLIVER TREE, up 136 spins
Triple A: Rosa Linn New #1; Noah Kahan, Caamp Top 5; The Heavy Heavy Top 10
* ROSA LINN takes over the top spot with "SNAP," up 3*-1*
* NOAH KAHAN enters the top 5 with "Stick Season," moving 7*-4*
* CAAMP goes top 5, rising 9*-5* with "The Otter"
* THE HEAVY HEAVY enter the top 10, leaping 11*-7* with "Miles And Miles"
* MICHIGANDER also hits the top 15, up 18*-15* with "Stay Out Of It"
* SAM FENDER enters the top 20, rising 22*-19* with "Spit Of You"
* TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND debut at #30 with "Soul Sweet Song"