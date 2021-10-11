Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Doja 'Vegas' New #1; Lacy, Harry 'Sushi' Rising; Guetta/Rexha Surge; Nicki, Nas X Top 15

* DOJA CAT takes over the top spot with "Vegas," up 2*-1* and +943 spins - after her multi-week run with POST MALONE on "I Like You (Happier Song)"

* STEVE LACY is nearing the top 5 as "Bad Habit" is at 6* and +507 spins

* HARRY STYLES continues with three in the top 10, moving 10*-9* with "Music For A Sushi Restaurant," up 1113 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA move 14*-12* with "I'm Good (Blue)," at +1382 spins

* NICKI MINAJ went top 15, up 16*-14* with "Super Freaky Girl," up 719 spins

* LIL NAS X is top 15, up 18*-15* with "STAR WALKIN' (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem)" at +810 spins

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ rises 20*-17* with "Until I Found You," up 1412 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS go top 20, up 22*-19* with "Unholy," up 1811 spins

* While SIA goes 19*-20* with "Unstoppable," she is up 1048 spins

* THE WEEKND, meanwhile, is knocking on the top 20 door with "Die For You," moving 23*-21* and +1231 spins

* TATE MCRAE debuts at 36* with "uh oh" at +629 spins

* BEYONCE enters at 38* with "Cuff It," up 846 spins

* CHEAT CODES and RUSSELL DICKERSON debut at 40* with "I Remember"

Rhythmic: Drake/21 Savage Hold Top Spot; Khaled/Drake/Lil Baby Runner Up; City Girls/Usher Top 5; YG Top 10

* DRAKE holds the top spot with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, for a 3rd week

* DJ KHALED is the runner up with "STAYING ALIVE," featuring DRAKE and LIL BABY, up 3*-2* and +635 spins

* CITY GIRLS go top 5 with "Good Love," featuring USHER, moving 6*-5* and +260 spins

* YG goes top 10 with "Toxic," up 11*-10* and +296 spins

* CHRIS BROWN is top 15 in his fourth week with "Under The Influence," rising 17*-13* and +454 spins

* TYGA goes top 15 as well with "Sunshine," featuring JHENE AIKO & POP SMOKE, moving 16*-14* and +211 spins

* LIL NAS X goes top 20, up 21*-17* with "STAR WALKIN' (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem)" up 348 spins

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK enter the top 20, up 22*-19* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop," up 196 spins

* BEYONCE surges 33*-21* with "Cuff It," up 738 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA debut at 36* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 169 spins

* OXLADE enters at 38* with "Ku Lo Sa," up 94 spins

* WIZ KHALIFA debuts at 40* with "Memory Lane," up 108 spins

Urban: Future/Drake Return To #1; City Girls/Usher Runner Up; Brent Faiyaz Top 5; Drake/21 Savage Top 10

* FUTURE returns to #1 with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS

* CITY GIRLS and USHER are the new runners up with "Good Love," moving 3*-2* and is +364 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ is top 5, up 6*-4* with "All Mine," up 288 spins

* DRAKE goes top 10, up 11*-7* with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 696 spins

* NICKI MINAJ enters the top 15, moving 16*-13* with "Super Freaky Girl," up 426 spins

* GLORILLA goes top 15, up 20*-15* with "Tomorrow 2" featuring CARDI B, up 667 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION enters the top 20 with "Her," up 24*-19* and is +293 spins

* LIL TJAY also goes top 20 with "Beat The Odds," rising 25*-20* and +310 spins

* BEYONCE lands the top debut at 26* with "Cuff It," up 675 spins

* GABBY GABANNA debuts at 39* with "PGSTLM"

* FREDDIE GIBBS enters at 40* with "Too Much," featuring MONEYBAGG YO

Hot AC: Sia Holds Top Spot; Onerepublic Top 3; Jax Top 10; Andy Grammer, Steve Lacy Top 15

* SIA holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Unstoppable" and is up another 222 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC is top 3, up 4*-3* with "I Ain't Worried" and is +209 spins

* JAX goes top 10, up 11*-10* with "Victora's Secret," up 539 spins

* ANDY GRAMMER X REHAB go top 15, up 16*-14* with "Saved My Life" at +271 spins

* STEVE LACY hits the top 15 with "Bad Habit," moving 17*-15* and is +255 spins

* MARSHMELLO & KHALID go top 20 with "Numb," moving to #20

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS leap 36*-29* with "Unholy," up 349 spins

* AJR debut at 38* with "World's Smallest Violin"

* LUKAS GRAHAM debut at 39* with "Wish You Were Here," featuring KHALID

Active Rock: Motionless In White, Highly Suspect Give 300Elektra Top Two; Godsmack Top 10

* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE take over the spot with "Masterpiece," moving 2*-1*

* Label mates HIGHLY SUSPECT rise 4*-2* with "Natural Born Killer," as 300ELEKTRA land the top two positions

* GODSMACK are top 10 in their third week, up 13*-9* with "Surrender," up 259 spins

* SMASHING PUMPKINS are nearing the top 20, up 25*-21* with "Beguiled," and +118 spins

* THREE DAYS GRACE vault 31*-24* with "I Am The Weapon," up 97 spins

* BLINK-182 debut at 34* with "EDGING," with 243 spins

Alternative: Death Cab New #1; Beach Weather Top 3; Cafune Top 5; Talk, Lovelytheband Top 15

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE take over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Here To Forever," up 279 spins

* BEACH WEATHER go top 3, up 4*-3* with "Sex, Drugs, Etc.," up 217 spins

* CAFUNE enter the top 5 with "Tek It," rising 6*-5*

* PARAMORE are just outside the top 10 in just their third week with "This Is Why," leaping 15*-11* and is +319 spins

* TALK go top 15, rising 21*-14* with "Run Away To Mars," up 183 spins

* LOVELYTHEBAND also hit the top 15, moving 18*-15* with "Sail Away," up 67 spins

* A huge debut at 20* with "EDGING" for BLINK-182 with 814 spins

* YUNGBLUD debuts at 30* with "Tissues," up 189 spins

* ALL TIME LOW enters at 34* with "Sleepwalking," up 280 spins

* BOYWITHUKE debut at 40* with "Sick Of U," featuring OLIVER TREE, up 136 spins

Triple A: Rosa Linn New #1; Noah Kahan, Caamp Top 5; The Heavy Heavy Top 10

* ROSA LINN takes over the top spot with "SNAP," up 3*-1*

* NOAH KAHAN enters the top 5 with "Stick Season," moving 7*-4*

* CAAMP goes top 5, rising 9*-5* with "The Otter"

* THE HEAVY HEAVY enter the top 10, leaping 11*-7* with "Miles And Miles"

* MICHIGANDER also hits the top 15, up 18*-15* with "Stay Out Of It"

* SAM FENDER enters the top 20, rising 22*-19* with "Spit Of You"

* TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND debut at #30 with "Soul Sweet Song"

« see more Net News