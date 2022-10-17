BTS (Photo: BigHit Music)

BIGHIT MUSIC has confirmed that the members of BTS intend to move forward with plans to fulfill their mandatory military service for the REPUBLIC OF KOREA and they plan on reconvening as a group in 2025 following completion of their military service commitment.

BTS' JIN will be the first of the group to start the process of fulfilling his military service as soon as the end of this month, when he completes his schedule for his solo release.

