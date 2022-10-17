Ye

YE, formerly known as KANYE WEST, is buying right-wing social media app PARLER from parent company PARLEMENT TECHNOLOGIES. Recently, YE has had both his TWITTER and INSTAGRAM accounts either suspended or restricted (NET NEWS 10/10) in the wake of anti-Semitic tweets.

In a press release, YE said, "In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves."

PARLEMENT TECHNOLOGIES CEO GEORGE FARMER added, "This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. YE is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, YE proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. PARLEMENT will be honored to help him achieve his goals."

Financial terms of the deal have not been released but the proposed transaction would include ongoing tech support from PARLEMENT and the use of services via PARLEMENT's private cloud and data center.

