Santos & Iglesias (Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images For iHeartRadio)

The ninth annual IHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA was held SATURDAY (10/15) in MIAMI, with FARRUKO, NICKY JAM, JHAYCO, BECKY G, MYKE TOWERS, MANUEL TURIZO, DJ ADONI, and FAT JOE performing, along with 2022 iHEARTRADIO CORAZÓN LATINO AWARD honoree ENRIQUE IGLESIAS.

The concert was hosted by iHEARTLATINO Pres./COO and iHEARTRADIO air personality ENRIQUE SANTOS and was broadcast live nationwide across iHEARTMEDIA’s Spanish Contemporary hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano and Spanish Oldies stations.

