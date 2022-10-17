Klein

Former NEW YORK radio news anchor SANDI KLEIN died FRIDAY (9/14) after a battle with carcinoid syndrome, a form of cancer, at 73, reports AUDACY News WINS-A/NEW YORK, where she anchored middays for an almost 20 year run in 1993-2012.

KLEIN anchored the news on WKTU, WYNY, and WPLJ before joining WINS; She also worked on several stations on a free-lance basis, hosted a SUNDAY show, "ARTS ALIVE AT THE ALGONQUIN," on News-Talk WNYC-A-F, and, most recently, hosted a podcast, with the final episode posting on OCTOBER 3rd, five days before entering home hospice care.

