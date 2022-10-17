Sales Expansion

Six new sales positions have been added at SKYVIEW NETWORKS. The company has added former ADLARGE MEDIA VP/Eastern Regional Sales and UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS Sr. AE LESLIE STURM as VP/Network Sales and former ALPHA MEDIA and ENTERCOM/PORTLAND, OR AE JEANA MEADE as Network Audio Mgr., and has created a new entry-level Network AE mentorship program, with AEs MATTHEW HINKLE, SAM MCKARNS, KAM HOOD, and ROB NIESS participating.

“LESLIE and JEANA’s tremendous experience and stellar industry knowledge will be a driving force for sales on both coasts,” said President of Network Partnerships/CRO JEANNE-MARIE CONDO. “Each of them has hit the ground running, fitting in perfectly with our current culture while bringing their unique skills forward, and we are thrilled to have them on board to help lift our initiatives to new levels.”

CONDO added, “Our ultimate goal is to elevate our talented young professionals for tomorrow’s network future. These bright and energetic executives have displayed promising leadership through their work on new business and major accounts. Collectively, we are proud to have built an avenue within SKYVIEW to build brilliant futures in the network audio space.”

“SKYVIEW’s strategic growth continues across our sales, syndication and technology departments,” said Pres./CEO STEVE JONES. “With these latest additions to our world-class sales team, JEANNE-MARIE will continue aggressively driving revenue for our company and our partners while SKYVIEW NETWORKS further builds upon our industry leadership position.”

