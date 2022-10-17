Fackrell, Nguyen

Music royalty platform company AUDOO has named APRA AMCOS Head of Operations MATTHEW FACKRELL as SVP/GM, ASIA PACIFIC, based in SYDNEY, and former SOCAN Dir./Head of Corporate Strategy and Commercials ERIC NGUYEN as SVP/GM, NORTH AMERICA, based in TORONTO.

FACKRELL said, “For more than twenty years, the issue of getting songwriters recognised and remunerated when their music is played has been something close to my heart, and working with AUDOO is a natural extension to that. AUDOO’s innovative technology solution serves a genuine need, and solves a real market problem.... It’s great to have joined a company with a great product, amazing story and fantastic people.”

NGUYEN said, “AUDOO is delivering richer data for the benefit of the entire value chain in a way the music industry hasn’t seen before. (CEO) RYAN (EDWARDS) and the team have developed hardware that greatly reduces the barrier to capturing and harvesting musical play data from general licensing establishments. That data is geotagged and reported in real-time and can be actioned by PRO/CMOs for fair and accurate payments, as well as consumed by artists to inform career decisions. I look forward to increasing AUDOO’s presence across North America, bringing this outstanding offering to businesses, PROs, CMOs and creators.”

EDWARDS added, “At AUDOO, the mission of revolutionizing the general licensing royalties space continues. With MATTHEW and ERIC’s expertise and regional connections, we are in the best place to execute our commitment to delivering the most accurate data for general licensing around the world. We look forward to welcoming more international partners, licensees and creators to join us on this industry-changing journey.”

