Song Wars

As part of COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR' "CRS360" webinar series, NUVOODOO will present a webinar on music duplication on competing Country stations, "Song Wars," on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25th at 1p (CT).

The webinar will focus on the decisions faced by listeners with two Country stations in a market when both stations are playing a song that they probably liked at one time, answering the question about how much the song's era factors into the listeners' preference. The "two Country stations" scenario includes DSPs like SPOTIFY and APPLE MUSIC, which present an additional choice for listeners in markets with just one Country broadcast station.

Songs were chosen from five eras: current hits, recurrents, gold titles, older gold representing 2000 through the 2010s and '90s Country. Groups of at least 500 Country radio fans in the 25-49 demographic were then given head-to-head choices in songs from these eras, a current vs. a recurrent, a current vs. a recent gold title, and a current vs. a title from each gold era. Other groups of 500 Country radio fans chose between recurrents and each gold era.

Register for the free webinar here.

