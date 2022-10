December 8th

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5)/PHILADELPHIA has set a charity concert, "ALT 104.5 FRIENDSGIVING: A CONCERT FOR A CAUSE," for DECEMBER 8th at XCITE CENTER at PARX CASINO in BENSALEM, PA, featuring JIMMY EAT WORLD and SPOON’s BRITT DANIEL and ALEX FISCHEL. Ticket proceeds will benefit MORRIS ANIMAL REFUGE and MURAL ARTS PHILADELPHIA.

Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21at at 10a (ET). Find more information here.

