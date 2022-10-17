Johnson

SUMMITMEDIA/WICHITA, KS President TODD JOHNSON is adding duties overseeing the company's RICHMOND, VA cluster. JOHNSON has been with the WICHITA cluster since 2016, then under SCRIPPS ownership, and was named President in 2020.

He started his career at the cluster's KICT (T-95) in 1986, staying with then-owner GREAT EMPIRE BROADCASTING through 2003. JOHNSON later worked at the WICHITA EAGLE, STECKLINE COMMUNICATIONS' KGSO-A-KQAM-A/WICHITA, and CBS affiliate KWCH-TV/WICHITA, returning to radio with SCRIPPS in 2016.

Chairman/CEO CARL PARMER said, “TODD has done an outstanding job developing our WICHITA cluster, and I am confident he will bring the same passion, dedication and leadership to RICHMOND.”

“I’m honored to assume this new role for SUMMITMEDIA and expand my role in the company,” said JOHNSON. “I look forward to working with a new team of broadcast and digital experts, while enhancing the products and services we deliver to our clients.”

The RICHMOND cluster includes Country WKHK (K95), Hot AC WURV (103.7 YOUR VARIETY). Sports WURV-HD2-W291CL (106.1 ESPN RICHMOND), Classic Rock WKLR, and Classic Hits WJSR (AWESOME 100.9). The WICHITA cluster includes Regional Mexican KYQQ (RADIO LOBO 106.5), Active Rock KICT (T-95), Country KFDI-F, Classic Country KFTI-A (CLASSIC COUNTRY AM1070), and Classic Rock KFXJ (104.5 THE FOX).

