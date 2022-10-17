Top 10

SWIFFER has ascended to the top of MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for OCTOBER 10-16, with iHEARTRADIO promos, last week's leader, dropping back to third place..

The top 10 this week:

1. SWIFFER (last week #7; 54358 instances)

2. INDEED (#4; 51456)

3. iHEARTRADIO (#1; 48093)

4. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 35697)

5. VICKS (#8; 35231)

6. LOWE'S (#6; 33651)

7. U.S. DEPT. OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES (#9; 26749)

8. MCDONALD'S (#11; 25560)

9. BABBEL (#12; 25505)

10. QC KINETIX (#13; 23877)

