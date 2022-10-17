-
Swiffer Sweeps To Top Of Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser Chart For October 10-16
by Perry Michael Simon
October 17, 2022 at 8:31 AM (PT)
SWIFFER has ascended to the top of MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for OCTOBER 10-16, with iHEARTRADIO promos, last week's leader, dropping back to third place..
The top 10 this week:
1. SWIFFER (last week #7; 54358 instances)
2. INDEED (#4; 51456)
3. iHEARTRADIO (#1; 48093)
4. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 35697)
5. VICKS (#8; 35231)
6. LOWE'S (#6; 33651)
7. U.S. DEPT. OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES (#9; 26749)
8. MCDONALD'S (#11; 25560)
9. BABBEL (#12; 25505)
10. QC KINETIX (#13; 23877)