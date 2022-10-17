Job Market Observations

A study of the labor market commissioned by CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE's AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP from MARU/MATCHBOX concludes that over 75% of job seekers can be reached with AM/FM radio and half can be reached by AM/FM streaming and podcasts.

In a blog post summarizing the study, Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD notes that passive job seekers outnumber active job seekers by almost two to one, while active job seekers are ten years younger than passive job seekers, skew more male and more likely to have kids, and less likely to rely on word of mouth and friends to find jobs.

Read more about the study's findings here.

