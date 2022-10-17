New Affiliates

REMOTE NEWS SERVICE has added several new clients, including SALEM NEWS NETWORK, adding RNS for temporary fill-in work both on-camera and off; DATATECH DIGITAL News-Talk WGMD/REHOBOTH BEACH, DE, rejoining RNS' affiliate roster; new news affiliates FOREVER MEDIA in PARIS and UNION CITY, TN and MOUNTAIN GOSPEL RADIO in EASTERN KENTUCKY, starting on HALLOWEEN; and traffic clients CENTENNIAL BROADCSTING/FREDERICKSBURG, VA and RESULTS RADIO/SACRAMENTO.

WGMD FM WALT PALMER said, “Following a run of unfortunate luck, like my local morning guy getting tired of mornings and my afternoon guy hitting the lottery (really, he did!), I contacted RNS to provide local news for my stations. Fast and flawless.”

RNS Founder LESLEY LOTTO said, “I only have the stellar team I have been able to gather to thank for this explosive growth! I look forward to seeing what the rest of the year brings!”

Find out more at remotenewsservice.com.

