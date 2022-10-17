Missy For The Day

MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT as she returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.

WVBH Brand Mgr. and afternoon personality TONE HOLLYWOOD commented, "MISSY ELLIOT’s contributions and influence in music have made a HUGE impact in the industry. We want to celebrate along with the city of PORTSMOUTH by changing our station to MISSY FM and playing all her big hits throughout this special day!"

« see more Net News