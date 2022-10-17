Wallen (Photo: John Shearer)

Congratulations to BIG LOUD/REPUBLIC RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN and his label promotion team for landing the #1 song at Country radio this week with "You Proof." The song, written by WALLEN, ERNEST, ASHLEY GORLEY and RYAN VOJTESAK (aka CHARLIE HANDSOME), ascends from #2 on the MEDIABASE Country chart in its 14th week.

The single was released on the heels of WALLEN's three-week #1, "Wasted On You." The artist first teased "YOU PROOF" on social media in the summer of 2021, and officially dropped it this year on his 29th birthday (May 13th). It impacted radio in JULY.

Elsewhere in the top 5, COLE SWINDELL's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" moves to #2 after two weeks at the top of the chart. TYLER HUBBARD's "5 Foot Nine" moves up 4-3. INGRID ANDRESS' "Wishful Drinking" with SAM HUNT rise 5-4 and THOMAS RHETT enters the top five with his collaboration with RILEY GREEN, "Half Of Me."

