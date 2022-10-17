Ziegler

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON Dir./News and Programming JULIA ZIEGLER has been named by the MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS' RADIO HALL OF FAME as the 2022 recipient of its One to Watch award. The award was created in honor of the late ART LEBOE and is given to "a promising radio personality or team who has demonstrated ratings success, audience growth, and impact on one or more radio stations and their communities."

HALL OF FAME Nominating Committee Chair DENNIS GREEN said, “It is with great pride that we honor JULIA ZIEGLER with this year’s One to Watch award. JULIA has literally done it all at a station that is one of the most highly respected in the nation. From interning at WTOP to working her way up to Director of News and Programming while setting the station’s path in digital and social media, this recognition is well deserved. On behalf of the RADIO HALL OF FAME Nominating Committee, congratulations, JULIA, and continued success!”

HUBBARD/WASHINGTON SVP/GM JOEL OXLEY said, “I can’t begin to tell you how lucky I am to work with JULIA, aka JULIE, aka JZ! From intern, to being on the desk at TOP, to working with WASHINGTON POST RADIO, to being the digital lead at FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK, to running to WTOP.com, to now overseeing the entire WTOP news operation, JULIE has brought an energy and dedication that is unparalleled. Right as she took over the newsroom, Covid hit and at the same time, TRUMP news reached its peak. She has deftly guided us through these incredibly challenging times and now is leading the charge to take our programming to where it needs to be in this ever-evolving landscape. Bottom line is that JULIE is a winner and WTOP is beyond fortunate to have her leading our news team!”

ZIEGLER said, “I am so incredibly honored and touched to accept this award. I feel fortunate to work for a company like HUBBARD BROADCASTING that puts people first and gives them the support to reach their full potential and goals. ART LABOE was a legend in this industry because of his commitment to broadcasting excellence and connecting with so many people. That is something I try to emulate every day.”

« see more Net News