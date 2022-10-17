"Gasman" and his superheros

Everyone is feeling the pain at the pump, and HUBBARD COUNTRY KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE stepped in to help. As part of the station's GREAT GAS GIVEAWAY, THE BULL's "GASMAN" (a.k.a. PM driver and nationally syndicated host B-DUB) searched PUGET SOUND and solicited locations on social media for a place to land a helicopter to pass out $50 gas cards.

GASMAN was joined by his loyal sidekicks, morning show producer KEITH BOLANDER (DipStick) and KBUL weekend host JONATHAN WEST (Oil Pan). The masked superheros gave away a gas card every 98 seconds for an hour until the free gas was gone.

