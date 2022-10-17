Strikes Deal With United Stations

AUDACY and UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS (USMN) have signed a new, collaborative content distribution partnership. As part of the collaboration, AUDACY will leverage the UNITED STATIONS national distribution platform to expand its reach for on-air content and talent beyond its own market footprint.

UNITED STATIONS will begin representing select AUDACY content for affiliation, distribution and sales on JANUARY 1st, 2023. AUDACY will offer a variety of its programming to broadcast affiliates throughout the UNITED STATIONS, including:

• “KATIE & COMPANY” – AUDACY’s national Country talent KATIE NEAL broadcasts live daily from NASHVILLE, connecting with Country listeners across the U.S. and artists daily during her SUPERSTAR POWER HOUR. Recent guests have included CARRIE UNDERWOOD, SAM HUNT and LUKE COMBS.

• “THE ED LOVER EXPERIENCE” – From the start of his national (and worldwide) fame as the face of hip-hop on “Yo! MTV Raps,” LOVER has been at the forefront of hip-hop culture for 30 years, and will be bringing his perspective, storytelling, and artist relationships to a new weekday throwback program launching in NEW YORK, CHICAGO, SAN FRANCISCO, SEATTLE and LAS VEGAS this fall, and available for syndication everywhere.

AUDACY NETWORKS Pres. and Multi-Market Sales BOB PHILIPS said, “We’re pleased to team up with UNITED STATIONS to forge a stronger national distribution platform for our talent and content, while also positioning AUDACY among the leaders of nationally syndicated audio programming."

UNITED STATIONS Chairman/CEO NICK VERBITSKY added, “The power and the quality of both the radio stations and the on-air talent that AUDACY brings to the table is unmatched, and the cooperation and interaction of our two respective teams will be tremendously potent. Our organizations share a very similar focus on excellence and results, and we’re looking forward to growing this alliance together.”

« see more Net News