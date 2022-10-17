Schedule Adjustments

NRG MEDIA News-Talk KXEL-A/WATERLOO, IA has expanded its carriage of syndicated TODD STARNES SHOW from one to three hours (8-11p (CT)) and has added KEY NETWORKS' "NO SPIN NEWS WITH BILL O'REILLY" at 11p, both filling the slot formerly filled by WESTWOOD ONE's "THE JIM BOHANNON SHOW."

“Our audience loves TODD STARNES’ common-sense conservativism and has asked us to find a way to carry the full program,” said News and Program Dir. JEFF STEIN. “There’s no better way to fill the shoes of a radio hall-of-famer than to provide more of a show that has already proven to be popular with Iowans.”

“Adding ‘NO SPIN NEWS’ is a logical move, based on the success of both the ‘O’REILLY MORNING UPDATE’ and ‘BILL O’REILLY UPDATE’ we air each morning,” added STEIN.

« see more Net News