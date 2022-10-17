2 Chainz (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

AMAZON MUSIC announced a new weekly livestreamed concert series, AMAZON MUSIC LIVE, hosted by 2 CHAINZ, airing on PRIME VIDEO following THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL.

Streamed live from LOS ANGELES, AMAZON MUSIC LIVE premieres OCTOBER 27th with musical guest LIL BABY, who will perform cuts off his recently released album, "It’s Only Me," as well as fan-favorites and chart-topping hits. On NOVEMBER 3rd, MEGAN THEE STALLION will perform, and on NOVEMBER 10th, Country music star KANE BROWN will be featured.

AMAZON MUSIC Global Head Of Artist Marketing KIRDIS POSTELLE commented, “Whether you’re a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, THURSDAY is the biggest night for entertainment. With AMAZON MUSIC LIVE, we’ve created a new, can’t-miss series for fans to experience the most exciting new music together. For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL — the biggest game of the week, airing live on PRIME VIDEO.”

In addition to hosting AMAZON MUSIC LIVE, 2 CHAINZ will interview each night’s performing artist during THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL shoulder programming, providing fans with unprecedented access to their favorite artists. Each concert will be available for fans to stream live around the world on PRIME VIDEO, and will also be available to stream on-demand for a limited time.

Said 2 CHAINZ, “Every THURSDAY night, I’m bringing the biggest and the brightest stars in music to the AMAZON MUSIC LIVE stage in LOS ANGELES. We have the people that are influencing the culture and have carved their own unique path in music.”

Each week’s performance will be filmed in front of a live audience and attendance to the show will be facilitated through live events company DICE by invitation only. Additional AMAZON MUSIC LIVE guests will be revealed periodically throughout the season. For more information visit amazon.com/amazonmusiclive.

