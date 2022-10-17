Deadline November 4th

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) is now accepting applications for its RUSTY WALKER SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM. Each scholarship package will include complimentary registration, hotel, and airfare for COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2023, to be held MARCH 13-15, 2023 at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Scholars will be recognized during "CRS Honors," which is the kick-off to the three-day event.

The RUSTY WALKER SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM honors former the late CRS board member WALKER, a COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee, influential programmer and consultant, and mentor in the music industry. After his passing in 2012, the scholarship program was developed to continue his legacy of supporting bright, young minds in the business.

Eligible applicants must be full-time radio station employees and first-time CRS attendees. Click here to apply.

« see more Net News