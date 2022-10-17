Valdés

As previously reported at ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 10/14), with JIM BOHANNON's retirement, RICH VALDÉS is taking over WESTWOOD ONE's 10p-1a (ET) weeknight slot TONIGHT as the new host of "THE JIM BOHANNON SHOW." VALDÉS' first guest will be the host for whom he has served as Associate Producer and guest host, MARK LEVIN.

VALDÉS said, “No one can ever fill JIM’s shoes, but I consider it a blessing and great honor to be part of the next generation of late-night talk show hosts following the tradition of JIM BOHANNON and LARRY KING, connecting with the amazing audience on all these excellent affiliates.”

LEVIN said, “JIM BOHANNON is a legend. He's also the #1 gentleman of talk radio. His absence from radio will be deeply felt. But there is no better person to assume that slot than my dear friend and colleague, RICHIE VALDÉS. RICHIE V, aka Mr. Call Screener, has been a fill-in host for me and is superb. He is compelling, entertaining, smart, and an unapologetic patriot. I could not be happier for him and, even more, the great radio audience.”

“JIM BOHANNON has created brilliant radio for WESTWOOD ONE for more than 40 years. He will forever be remembered in the pantheon of radio greats,” said WESTWOOD ONE President SUZANNE GRIMES. “We are excited to introduce a new, fresh voice with RICH VALDÉS, a worthy colleague who, in time, surely will join JIM in that rarified circle.”

