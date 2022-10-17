Jack Harlow: SNL Double Duty

JACK HARLOW is set to host and perform on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE on OCTOBER 29th following last weekend's double-duty stand by MEGAN THEE STALLION.

The upcoming appearance marks the rapper's hosting debut and second time as musical guest.

The appearance accompanies the release of his music video for "Like A Blade Of Grass," which arrives after NORTH AMERICAN tour's final show on SUNDAY night at ATLANTA's STATE FARM ARENA.

The GENERATION NOW/ATLANTIC RECORDS star has graced the covers of ROLLING STONE, FORBES, VARIETY, COMPLEX, SPIN, FOOTWEAR NEWS and XXL's FRESHMAN CLASS issue. His TV performances include SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, THE 2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS and the 2022 KIDS CHOICE AWARDS, among others.

HARLOW's second gold album, "Come Home, The Kids Miss You," produced the lead single "Nail Tech" and the two-times platinum single, "First Class," which debuted atop the BILLBOARD Hot 100, marking his first solo #1 single, while earning the biggest streaming week of 2022, thus far.

