Daft Punk: On TikTok Now.

DAFT PUNK opened their official TIKTOK account yesterday, celebrating a near three-decade career at the cutting edge of dance music. For the first time, the TIKTOK community will be able to use DAFT PUNK’s full music catalog in their video creations with exclusive content from their archives specifically for the channel.

In a first of its kind, TIKTOK’s EFFECT HOUSE will launch two official DAFT PUNK filters for fans to use. Created by DUTCH EFFECT designer ISABEL PALUMBO, the two filters introduce a DAFT PUNK style helmet for the community to model and also bring to life CHARLES THE DOG – a character first seen in the SPIKE JONZE-directed video for the 1998 ground-breaking GRAMMY-nominated track "Da Funk."

Fans can begin using the filters and creating with the full catalog today with a dedicated DAFT PUNK playlist launching too.

« see more Net News