(L-R) Honorees Johnson, Pearce, Hayes, Jackson, Brown and Wilson (Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

The stars came out last week for the OCTOBER 12th taping of the "CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR" special, which premiered on the network FRIDAY night (10/14). The show, filmed at NASHVILLE's SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER, honored CARLY PEARCE, CODY JOHNSON, KANE BROWN, LUKE COMBS and WALKER HAYES as its "Artists of the Year," ALAN JACKSON with the "Artist of a Lifetime" trophy, and LAINEY WILSON as "Breakout Artist of the Year."

It also included a tribute to LORETTA LYNN. Among the show's highlights CIARA and HAYES will team up for a world-premiere collaboration, and RILEY GREEN who honored COMBS with a performance. Scroll down for photos from the show, backstage and the red carpet.

Walker Hayes and Ciara got ready for their performance together (Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce greet each other (Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for CMT) Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson show off their trophies (Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (L-R) Cody Johnson, and Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney catch up (Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (L-R) Cody Johnson, and Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney catch up (Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)



Dustin Lynch (l) and Kane Brown visit (Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

(L-R) Trea Swindle of Chapel Hart, Lily Rose, and Chapel Hart's Devynn Hart and Danica Hart meet up (Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Kelsea Ballerini (l) and Riley Green were in attendance (Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)













