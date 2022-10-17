-
In Pictures: CMT 'Artists of The Year' Special Honors Country's Best Of 2022
by Phyllis Stark
-
(L-R) Honorees Johnson, Pearce, Hayes, Jackson, Brown and Wilson (Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)
The stars came out last week for the OCTOBER 12th taping of the "CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR" special, which premiered on the network FRIDAY night (10/14). The show, filmed at NASHVILLE's SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER, honored CARLY PEARCE, CODY JOHNSON, KANE BROWN, LUKE COMBS and WALKER HAYES as its "Artists of the Year," ALAN JACKSON with the "Artist of a Lifetime" trophy, and LAINEY WILSON as "Breakout Artist of the Year."
It also included a tribute to LORETTA LYNN. Among the show's highlights CIARA and HAYES will team up for a world-premiere collaboration, and RILEY GREEN who honored COMBS with a performance. Scroll down for photos from the show, backstage and the red carpet.