Lockhart

BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON "TOUCHER AND RICH" producer MIKE LOCKHART was among the casualties of BEASLEY corporate layoffs on OCTOBER 7th, but he is coming back to the show with co-host RICH SHERTENLIEB paying LOCKHART's full salary.

LOCKHART's return was announced on MONDAY's show, with SHERTENLIEB adding that he is not only paying LOCKHART's salary but a "38% markup the company charged me for administration fees" and agreement that the show would contribute four articles per day for the station website.

Hear SHERTENLIEB talk about LOCKHART's return here, starting at about the 28 minute mark.

I’m very thankful and excited to be back with @Toucherandrich! — Mike Lockhart (@Lockhart81) October 17, 2022

