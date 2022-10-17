Veterans Day Radio Special

FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION is announcing the JEFF WYATT GROUP has a new edition of “The FISHER HOUSE Story” for 2022 available for download on NOVEMBER 1st. Hear the demo, register and download at radio.fisherhouse.org. “The FISHER HOUSE Story – On The Road To 100 Houses” is a talk radio special provided in varying lengths for News-Talk stations as well as a 30-minute public affairs show for all formats in the U.S. and around the world.

FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION provides temporary free lodging for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The three-hour, one-hour, 25 and 30-minute radio specials (available free) will be hosted by long-time WASHINGTON, DC on-air personality LARRY O'CONNOR and will feature stories of our nation’s heroes, the families who serve by their side, and how FISHERHOUSE plays a role in their journey.

This informational show will leave listeners feeling inspired during VETERANS DAY weekend, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th, and through the holiday season. The radio specials, scheduled to deliver NOVEMBER 1st for airing VETERANS DAY weekend, during the holiday season, and for MEMORIAL DAY and 4th OF JULY weekends as well.

For more information on this radio special, available cash and barter free, contact JEFF WYAT at (301.51803640) or jw@thejeffwyattgroup.com.

