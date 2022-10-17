Zytle (Photo: Facebook)

AARON ZYTLE has joined CUMULUS in LAKE CHARLES, LA as the OM for the five-station cluster, effective TODAY (10/17). In addition to his OM duties, ZYTLE will be PD/morning host for Country KYKZ and PD for Classic Rock KKGB (ROCK 101). He takes over for MIKE TYLER, who transferred to the company's MELBOURNE, FL cluster last AUGUST.

ZYTLE joins from TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KUSJ (US 105)/KILLEEN, TX where he was Brand Manager/morning host. In LAKE CHARLES, the cluster he's now overseeing also includes Classic Country KQLK (NASH ICON 97.9), Rhythmic Top 40 KBIU (HOT 103.3) and Talk KAOK (SUPERTALK 1400).

Congratulate him here.

