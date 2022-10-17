New Improved Products On Tap

MR. MASTER, the parent company behind the industry’s compliance and content distribution software, has changed the name of its AUTOMATION IMPORT MANAGER (AIM) TO AIM PREMIUM and its MEDIASHOOTERPRO software to AIM BASIC.

The name change reflects the growth of the AIM brand within the radio industry. Effective immediately, MR. MASTER’s software options are now combined into a single product suite with two different tiers under the flagship AIM name. AIM PREMIUM helps radio stations increase their revenue, productivity, and transparency by both delivering and automatically processing network spots, make-goods, and shows into automation systems. AIM Premium also helps stations reach 100% ad compliance, provides affidavits within 24 hours, and offers real-time analytics. While AIM PREMIUM focuses on both processing and delivering ads and show content, AIM basic focuses exclusively on the delivery of ads and show content.

MR. MASTER CEO STU JACOBS commented, “When we launched AIM back in 2013, we knew we were revolutionizing compliance in the radio advertising industry. Now, nearly a decade later, this rebranding reflects AIM’s place in the industry as the gold standard for processing and delivering station content.”

This rebranding announcement comes as MR. MASTER announces renewal contracts with ALPHA MEDIA, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, NRG MEDIA, SUMMITMEDIA among other radio groups for a total of more than 600 stations nationwide.

