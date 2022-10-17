IBS: Looking For Speakers

The INTERCOLLEGIATE BROADCASTING SYSTEM (IBS) is now looking for speakers in the NEW YORK CITY / NY NJ CT TRI-STATE AREA to join them to speak to students at their 83rd annual INTERCOLLEGIATE BROADCAST SYSTEM college radio conference, which is coming – back in person – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY, 24th and SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25th – at a new location – the SHERATON TIMES SQUARE in NEW YORK CITY.

Sessions are generally 50 minutes long, and run all day, both days. There will be panels in BEING ON-AIR, PROGRAMMING, PRODUCTION, SALES, MARKETING, ENGINEERING and the organization is seeking qualified professionals who are currently working (or recently did work) at radio, TV or other media outlets to inspire students coming from all over the country to attend. RSVP so IBS can indicate you are coming on the website and other promotional materials.

Those interested and available should contact IBS CONFERENCE Chairperson and WHPC Director SHAWN NOVATT at shawn.novatt@ncc.edu.

