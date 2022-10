Vice President Kamala Harris Is 58 (Photo: BiksuTong / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on THURSDAY, (10/20), to TEN SHARE MEDIA’s JAY STEVENS, MCA-NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion KATIE DEAN, COLEMAN INSIGHTS VP/Research Operations DAVID BAIRD, ADVANCED MEDIA PARTNERS/PEORIA VP/GM J.R. GREELEY, Q PRIME VP/Promotion TRINA LUTH, former ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC-Rock Format Captain and KBAY-KEZR/SAN JOSE Content Dir. DAVE NUMME, veteran air personality LISA ST. REGIS, former WSTR/ATLANTA’s CINDY SIMMONS, THREE EAGLES/WORTHINGTON, MN OM JERRY R. MASON, KZIA/CEDAR RAPIDS-IOWA CITY OM CHRIS JACKSON, former WRQX/WASHINGTON APD/MD ASHLEY NICKELS, KEHK-KSCR-A/EUGENE PD BRIAN ROBERTS, and to KFRU/COLUMBIA, MO PD CASEY BARTHOLOMEW.

Celebrating Birthdays on FRIDAY (10/21), AZOFF MUSIC MANAGEMENT's RICHARD PALMESE, KKMJ/AUSTIN PD ALEX O’NEAL, syndicated Host/Mixer BAKA BOYZ’ ERIC VIDAL, KALC/DENVER's SHREVE HICKS, retired KCCL/SACRAMENTO’s JOEY MITCHELL, ORR AUDIO's PAUL ORR, WTDR-WSYA/OXFORD, AL PD GRADY SAPP, broadcast management vet NANCY VAETH-DUBROFF, WZVA/MARION, VA GM DEEDY BROOKS, former TOWNSQUARE/POUGHKEEPSIE OM JOE LIMARDI, former WHHY/MONTGOMERY PD JAY RIO, KSSN/LITTLE ROCK PD JESS JENNINGS, BMLG RECORDS’ ANDREW THOEN, DANCE SHOW WITH MJR host MICHAEL JOHN ROACH, KZFM/CORPUS CHRISTI’s DJ CHRIS FONSECA, KEY NETWORKS CRO DENNIS GREEN, WSNY/COLUMBUS’ STACY MCKAY, MID-WEST FAMILY/SPRINGFIELD, IL OM PERRY STONE, and WDLD/HAGERSTOWN, MD Content Dir. MIKE SHRIVER.

