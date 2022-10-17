-
RCA VP/Rock Promotion Artie Gentile Exits
by Shawn Alexander
October 18, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
ARTIE GENTILE has parted ways with RCA RECORDS after his second seven-year stint, most recently as VP/Rock Promotion for Alternative, Triple A, and Active Rock.
Previously, GENTILE spent 10 years at REPUBLIC RECORDS as Sr. Dir./Hot AC Promotion. Prior to REPUBLIC, GENTILE's first stint at RCA included National Top 40 and Rhythmic posts.
Reach out to ARTIE at (310) 403-8864 or artiegentile@gmail.com as he embarks upon his next endeavor.