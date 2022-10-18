Most Added

Big congratulations to RECORDS NASHVILLE on landing the most added single this week at Country radio with “Mind On You,” which pus 35 new stations on the board, joining four that were already playing the song ahead of its impact date. The achievement marks the first-ever most added single for the label.

EVP/Promotion & Commercial Strategy JOSH EASLER thanked Country radio on FACEBOOK, writing, “You helped GEORGE BIRGE make a loud statement today. We are unbelievably grateful.” The song — written by BIRGE and fellow artist and close friend COLT FORD, along with JARON BOYER and MICHAE TYLER — jumps from #87 to #79 on the MEDIABASE Country chart this week.

BAD REALM/ATLANTIC/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s BRELAND has the week’s second most added single with “For What It’s World,” which nets 25 first week stations. Both BIRGE and BRELAND had a well-timed chance to mingle with radio just ahead of their impact dates at the ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL Country Cares Seminar in MEMPHIS earlier this month.

