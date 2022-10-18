Hawkeye

Kudos to CUMULUS MEDIA Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS morning host MARK “HAWKEYE” LOUIS, who helped raise $50,000 for the BRAIN INJURY RECOVERY FOUNDATION by running in the BANK OF AMERICA CHICAGO MARATHON on OCTOBER 9th. He is pictured here celebrating after completing the run.

LOUIS is also on the Board of Directors of the BMW DALLAS MARATHON, which raises funds for TEXAS’ SCOTTISH RITE FOR CHILDREN hospital, and will be held on DECEMBER 11th.

« see more Net News