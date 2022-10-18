McCabe

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON has added MCCABE as midday host and Programming Assistant, working alongside iHEARTMEDIA VP/CHR, BOSTON SVPP and WXKS PD DYLAN SPRAGUE and APD MIKEY V. MCCABE will also continue in his role as CHR Executive Producer and assist in various CHR Brand Team projects for the National Programming Group.

MCCABE's resume includes stops in ELMIRA, BUFFALO and ROCHESTER, NY and was a PD at his last four stations, including iHEARTMEDIA Top 40s WERZ (Z107)/PORTSMOUTH, NH and WZFT (Z104.3)/BALTIMORE. MCCABE joined the staff at KISS 108 in 2018, the last two years he also worked with the iHEARTRADIO National Programming Group.

SPRAGUE commented, "MCCABE is one of our brightest young programmers with a keen sense of what the audience wants. His vision and passion blends perfectly with our KISS 108 culture and we are excited to have him on board."

MCCABE added, "I'm more than excited to expand my role with the CHR format. Each day, I'm lucky to work with the best group of personalities and programmers in the industry. In BOSTON, DYLAN has assembled a top-line team to create an incredible new era of radio for listeners in 2022. I need to thank DYLAN and everyone at iHEARTMEDIA for making this happen. Let's go!"

