WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC is teaming with BANG/AUDIATION on a new podcast series, "Setting The Standard: Stories From The Great American Songbook". BANG/AUDIATION is the team behind WCM's podcast "Final Sessions: Harry Nilsson's Losst And Founnd".

WCM SVP/Creative Services Ashley Winton said, "We’re launching Setting The Standard to give a voice to the creative minds behind many of the Great American Songbook’s most influential standards, songs, and showtunes. Through original content, interviews, and more, we hope to provide an authentic look at one of the most transformative eras in music history."

WCM Co-Chair and CEO GUY MOOT and Co-Chair and COO CARIANNE MARSHALL added, "We’re seeing a resurgence of catalog songs resonating with new audiences around the world. This podcast spotlights the depth and breadth of some of the incredible legacy writers in our own catalog, and we’re thrilled to bring listeners and fans along with us on this journey."

Launching on OCTOBER 25, "Setting The Standard" will feature eight episodes, each on a different songwriter. The podcast series will be hosted by JOE LEVY, with support from the GRAMMY MUSEUM and THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK FOUNDATION.

You can check out the trailer here.

