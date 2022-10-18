Davis And Levin (Photo: Jimmy Fontaine)

ATLANTIC RECORDS has promoted BRANDON DAVIS and JEFF LEVIN to EVP & Co-Heads of Pop A&R. Most recently, the pair were SVP/A&R. Based in LOS ANGELES, both report to ATLANTIC President/A&R PETE GANBARG.

GANBARG commented, "At ATLANTIC, we pride ourselves as much in executive development as we do in artist development. Both BRANDON and JEFF have worked at ATLANTIC their entire professional lives, rising from entry level intern and assistant positions to become an integral part of the leadership of our A&R team. The new artists they’ve signed and championed, including LIZZO, MELANIE MARTINEZ, OLIVER TREE, CHARLIE PUTH, AVA MAX, and JAYMES YOUNG, are now cornerstones of the roster. I couldn’t be happier for them and am thrilled to recognize their contributions with these well-deserved promotions."

ATLANTIC RECORDS Chairman & CEO CRAIG KALLMAN said, "Our mission has always been to attract, sign, and nurture the greatest talent across every genre. BRANDON and JEFF are our pop A&R stars, bringing us a string of game-changing artists. They’ve got spot-on musical instincts, combined with the insight and ability to nurture artists at every stage of their careers. As PETE said, they’ve literally grown up at this company, and I join him in congratulating them on their new leadership posts."

BRANDON DAVIS added, "My goal has always been to help give a platform to the generational talent and creators with whom I’m privileged to work. I couldn’t be more honored to help lead our A&R team and continue ATLANTIC’s tradition of signing and developing the most important and culturally significant artists of our time. I want to thank PETE, CRAIG, and JULIE for their incredible support and this wonderful new opportunity."

JEFF LEVIN said, "Since joining the A&R department over ten years ago, my priority has always been artist development. I’m honored and humbled to continue working and growing with artists in my new role. As we continue to navigate an ever-evolving and disruptive marketplace, I’m confident in upholding our artists’ visions and our creative mission. I can’t thank PETE, CRAIG, and JULIE enough for this incredible opportunity. I look forward to the future now more than ever."

