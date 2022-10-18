Chris Stapleton at 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

With reviews calling the 2022 “PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURAL FESTIVAL” "back and better than ever," dates have been set for 2023.

HARLINSDALE FARM in FRANKLIN, TN will once again host the 2023 event, set for SEPTEMBER 23rd and 24th. In addition to the music, the event includes the Farm To Turntable Food Truck Park, craft beer, artisans and retailers. Entertainment lineups and additional announcements will be coming later.

