Dickerson (Photo: Robby Klein)

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS' RUSSELL DICKERSON has signed a worldwide publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING. The deal includes DICKERSON's full catalog, future works, and an interest in his back catalog.

DICKERSON's latest single, "She Likes It" with JAKE SCOTT, is already certified Platinum with more than 170 million streams to date. His self-titled third album will be released on NOVEMBER 4th.

"I'm excited to be joining the CONCORD family,” said DICKERSON. “I love that they are an independent company with worldwide reach. They value songwriters and, today, I’m humbled to be joining their roster of incredible talent."

“RUSSELL is a bona fide Country music superstar," said CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP/A&R BRAD KENNARD. "From the writing and recording of his albums to the incredibly energetic performances in his live shows, he leads every facet of his career with true passion and intense emotion. We could not be more thrilled to represent his incredible catalog and work alongside him in the years to come.”

« see more Net News